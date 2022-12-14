Megan Thee Stallion Testifies Against Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a Los Angeles court yesterday to testify against Tory Lanez in the latter’s felony assault trial.

This comes over two years after Megan Thee Stallion accused the R&B artist of inflicting “great bodily injury” on her. And during her time at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where Lanez is being arraigned for assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle, She reiterated her claims that he shot her.

“I just don’t feel good. I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this,” Megan told the court, as reported by TMZ.

She added that a former friend of hers, Kelsey Nicole, and Tory started fighting while in the car, at which point Megan exited the vehicle to remove herself from the situation. And it was in that moment she said the Canadian rapper pointed a gun at Megan, telling her to “dance bitch,” before he shot her, wounding her in both of her feet.

She added that Tory told her, “Don’t say anything and I’ll give you a million dollars.”

And in subsequent texts from him to her, which were read in court, Lanez apologized to Megan, saying he “genuinely just got too drunk” but “can’t change what I did.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...