Megan thee Stallion Tells Why She is no Longer Interested in Being

Megan thee Stallion is no longer interested in being nice.

The rap star sat down with Ashley C. Ford of The Cut for an interview in which she talked about her career, her struggles since her mother’s death, her battle with her record label, and why she thinks being nice in an industry like hers is a waste of time.

About being nice, she says:

“When you are nice for so long, and you don’t really ever give too much back talk and nobody’s ever seen you step out of character, they assume what your character is. They assume you’re not going to stand up. That’s when people start to try you.”

About her relationship with her mother, she said:

“Me and my mom had this good-cop, bad-cop thing going on. So she would come in the room like, ‘This what we ain’t doing. Fuck that.’ And I’d be like, ‘Okay, so, guys, she means …’ But now I don’t have the luxury of having somebody who could be my bad cop. Now I have to be both.”

About her career and her life since her legal drama with her record label, she said:

“I’m taking control of the reins. I can’t just let everybody tell me what they think about me. I have to tell my own story the way I feel like it should be told. I can’t leave my fate in anybody else’s hands.”

About her latest album Traumatize, she said:

“[The album’s title is] the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences. I might have been pissed off one month and so the name of the album was something angry, and I might have been super-sad another month so the name of the album was something sad.”

Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, Traumazine is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself. It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling. When something happens to people, they feel like, Oh my gosh, this is only me. This is not normal, or I’m probably the only person in the world that feels like this. But to hear somebody else talking about something that you’re probably feeling, it’s more comforting and more familiar. That’s why people resonate with hearing other people’s stories.”

See the rest of the interview here.

