Megan Thee Stallion Teases the Video for New Single, “Plan B,” and It’s Everything Fans are Waiting for

Megan Thee Stallion is the queen, period.

The rap icon has teased the visuals for her much-talked-about single, “Plan B,” which she performed weeks ago at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Check out the first time she performed it here.

Now, she is set to drop the official video and everyone is absolutely in love with the teaser.

“Hotties Thee wait is OVER the “Plan B” video is coming on 6.2.22,” she captioned her Twitter post.

Check it out:

Hotties Thee wait is OVER the “Plan B” video is coming on 6.2.22 @ 3PM ET/12PM PT. TUNE IN WITH ME! @Mugler pic.twitter.com/wmzbRjRF2K — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 1, 2022

