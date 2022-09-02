Megan Thee Stallion Teaches She-Hulk How to Twerk in Disney+ Series: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion has now made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the episode, the rapper appears as a shape-shifting Asgardian elf who She-Hulk’s colleague Dennis Bukowski claims catfished him by disguising herself as Megan The Stallion.

Megan showed up during a court session and then taught She-Hulk to twerk.

Speaking about this cameo, director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao told Entertainment Weekly how they got the rapper to star in the production.

“We didn’t even know that we could dream that big,” head writer Jessica Gao told Entertainment Weekly. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting.”

Kat Coiro, who directed the third episode, added, “The character was scripted as a celebrity who never in a billion years would we believe would date Dennis Bukowski. When Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds.”

Watch the cameo:

