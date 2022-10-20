Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Claims That She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are not engaged.

Recall that the rapper took to her social media to celebrate her second year with Pardi, which stirred rumours that they are now engaged.

Well, she says this is not true.

“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

And in a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: