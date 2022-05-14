Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Custom Made Jewelry That Make Her Happy

Megan Thee Stallion goes on a little retail therapy whenever she feels sad as many of us would but for her, diamonds do the trick.

The rapper showed off some of her custom made jewelry pieces on her Instagram page as she revealed that’s the secret to getting her out of a funk.

Megan Thee Stallion noted that whenever she’s upset, she buys jewelry and did a little shout out to her jeweler for always coming through as she showed off a diamond ring designed as flower petals, necklaces and a bracelet.

“When I’m upset I buy jewelry. Shout out to my jeweler for thee custom pieces that cheered me up,” she wrote.

