Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Judge Upholds Assault Charges Against Tory Lanez

LA Times is reporting that a Los Angeles County judge has upheld the assault charges against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion’s feet following a dispute in Hollywood last summer.

About how the court session went down, the outlet said: “Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, shook his head, seemingly in disgust, several times throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, shouting at a detective at one point before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against the 29-year-old. Both Lanez and his defense attorney declined to comment outside the courtroom.”

The outlet added that Los Angeles Police Det. Ryan Stogner testified that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” as he opened fire on Stallion.

Recall that Stallion had told the police that she had injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Police arrested Lanez on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm. But later, Megan went on an Instagram Live video last August to accuse Lanez of shooting her. She explained that she had tried to protect him from the police, but seeing the way his management went about making her the villain, she decided to come clean.

“She was afraid that there had been recent police shootings, and she described her concern for the police possibly shooting the defendant since he had just committed a shooting,” the prosecutor added in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Lanez placed a jail phone call to a friend of Stallion on the night of the shooting, apologizing for what happened.

“I’m deeply sorry … so I feel crazy that I made a mistake,” Lanez said, according to a partial transcript of the call read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Kathy Ta on Tuesday. “What happened, happened already. I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry.”

Tory Lanez is due back in court on Jan. 13. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison

