Megan Thee Stallion Shares New ‘Motherf*cking Personal’ Diss Track at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new single dedicated to “whom it may the fuck concern” while headlining her set at Coachella on Saturday night.

The new debut new song, which she’s yet to reveal a title for, samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix,” and she called it a “very motherfucking personal,” and said was dedicated “to whom it may the fuck concern.”

“I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂,” Meg tweeted before her set, per Pitchfork. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Watch her performing it:

