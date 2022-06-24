Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Love for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Got Her a Roc Nation Management Deal

Megan The Stallion has revealed how her love for Cheetos led to her Roc Nation management deal.

The rapper revealed this while speaking at the annual Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday, during which she recalled the day she was scheduled to meet with imprint executives and had no idea Jay-Z would join them, or that he’d come with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” Meg said per Page Six. “And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’ But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

That was all she needed to be convinced to allow them to manage her talent.

“When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she explained. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

Megan signed to Roc Nation in September 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...