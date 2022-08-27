Megan Thee Stallion Says Fans Encourage Beef Between Female Artists

Megan Thee Stallion got candid in a new interview in which she talked about the incessant quarrels between female rappers.

Speaking on the latest episode of Yung Miami’s interview show Caresha Please, she said these altercations are always fueled by toxic fans.

“I love her, she was so easy to work with,” she said, speaking about Cardi B. “But like, when we first met I feel like we was both like, ‘We good?! Everything okay?’

“Do you feel like y’all ever be in those type of predicaments, like you can’t work with somebody because you worked with somebody else? I feel like, just friends in general, when you know your friend might not feel so good about somebody, do you like, go out your way to be like, ‘Okay, bitch, I’m not fucking with you. Period,” Megan continued, to which Miami replied that it’s natural to want to be “loyal” when someone you’re close with gets into a beef.

“You wanna not really get into what they got going on because it’s like, if JT don’t fuck with somebody, I don’t fuck with you,” said Miami.

Megan then added that this is different, considering that Yung Miami and JT are already close friends.

“I feel like everybody—I feel like, this generation of girls, like, it’s kinda reminding me of how the girls was in the ’90s,” said Megan. “I feel like the girls back then, like, they didn’t even—if they even wasn’t on the song, they would still be at the video shoot, you know what I’m saying? It’s starting to get back like that. It’s no need for nobody to be mad at nothing.”

