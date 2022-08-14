Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid $250,000 for a Future Verse in New Single

Megan Thee Stallion got candid in a new interview in which she talked about how much she paid to secure a Future verse.

Recall that she recently dropped her new album, Traumatize, featuring the single “Pressurelicious” which stars Future. Now, she has shared how she got the rapper to work with her.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,’” Megan said during a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles. “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.

“So how I went about it was: ‘OK, somebody figure out what’s Future feature price. Let’s just ask him what’s his feature price,” she continued. “And they was like, ‘OK, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves.’”

“He gave me the whole Future experience,” she explained. “When I got his verses, I was like, ‘I’ve got to write some new verses because I’ve got to make this make sense.’” See the interview:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...