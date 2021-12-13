Megan Thee Stallion Receives Texas Hero Award After Graduation: Watch

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper has been honoured by Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with the 18th congressional district of Texas hero award, and this comes just one day after she she walked the stage at Texas Southern University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science from on Saturday.

Celebrating the honor, she wrote on her Instagram: “Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”

See her post:

And watch the video from the ceremony:

I’m so honored to having been invited to watch @theestallion receive her Congressional Humanitarian Hero award from @JacksonLeeTX18. Congratulations Megan!!! pic.twitter.com/hBb1hoBS6c — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) December 12, 2021

