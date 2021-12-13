Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Texas Hero Award After Graduation: Watch

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper has been honoured by Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with the 18th congressional district of Texas hero award, and this comes just one day after she she walked the stage at Texas Southern University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science from on Saturday.

Celebrating the honor, she wrote on her Instagram: “Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”

See her post:

And watch the video from the ceremony:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: