Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to News of a Fight Before Her Shooting, Calls it Irrelevant

Megan Thee Stallion has reacted to the new piece of information making the rounds in her alleged shooting.

The rapper and Southern University graduate took to Twitter to tag this information irrelevant and not the crux of the matter after being shot by Tory Lanez.

During a court proceeding on Tuesday, an independent witness had alleged to seeing Megan Thee Stallion and her friend Kelsey in a fight before she was shot in the foot.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet everyday? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she tweeted.

She added that journalists and blogs do not have accurate/credible sources but go with a story anyway

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...