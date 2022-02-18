Megan Thee Stallion Lands Role in Movie Musical “F*cking Identical Twins”

Megan Thee Stallion is about to thrill fans in a new A24’s new R-rated movie musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a spin on The Parent Trap and will also star the likes of Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Aaron Jackson, and Josh Sharp. Pitchfork adds that it “follows two business rivals who realize they are identical brothers and decide to switch places to reunite their divorced parents.”

Reacting to the news, the rapper wrote on her Instagram: “HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of shit😂 I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything 💙💙💙.”

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...