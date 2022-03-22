Megan Thee Stallion Drags Troll for Questioning Her Bullet Wound Amid Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion had some words for a troll who questioned if she was actually shot at by Tory Lanez.

“At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something,” the Twitter user wrote. And Megan dragged the troll for filth.

“Bitches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS,” the Good News rapper wrote. “Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!”

Bitches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you! https://t.co/dtJwvGd1kL — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

