Megan Thee Stallion Demands $1 Million in Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly now requesting $1 million in damages in her lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Rolling Stone writes that the rapper who is seeking to part ways with the outfit filed this through her attorneys, who argue Megan has “satisfied all option periods” stipulated in her contract with 1501 since the release of her projects Traumazine and Something for the Hotties, which “both constitute an ‘album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement.”

However, the label countered that she hasn’t fulfilled her contractual obligations since Hotties doesn’t count as an album for a number of reasons.

This comes days after Megan took to Twitter to post a series of tweets she hinted that her second studio album would be the “last one” with the record label.

“Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP,” she tweeted.

Now she is asking for a minimum of $1 million in damages, saying she should be rewarded for her “entirely one-sided” contract, in addition to 1501 allegedly withholding payment for her share of the royalties on her music.

