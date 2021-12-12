Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Graduation From University: ‘We Did It Hotties’

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion!
The rapper has graduated from Texas Southern University and now has bachelor’s degree in health administration.
Before the ceremony, she tweeted: “Good morning hotties!!! It’s graduation dayyyy.” And after the ceremony, she returned to her page to celebrate with her fans:
“We did it hotties!” she wrote.
See her posts:
#MeganTheeGraduate WE DID IT HOTTIES pic.twitter.com/vpOeRxX8yN
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021
Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021
See her video:
SO PROUD 💕 pic.twitter.com/miKd4Pj4Yc
— Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 11, 2021