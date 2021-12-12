Sunday, December 12, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Graduation From University: ‘We Did It Hotties’

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper has graduated from Texas Southern University and now has bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Before the ceremony, she tweeted: “Good morning hotties!!! It’s graduation dayyyy.” And after the ceremony, she returned to her page to celebrate with her fans:

“We did it hotties!” she wrote.

See her posts:

See her video:

