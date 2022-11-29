Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Becoming the First Black Woman to Cover Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’

Megan Thee Stallion has become the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue.

In this issue, it is revealed that the rapper raked in an impressive $13 million in 2022 through royalties, ticket sales, merch, and endorsements.

“I can’t slow down right now,” Megan said of her success so far. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

“It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022,” she noted in her video interview with Forbes. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. Megan the artist. I feel I’ve always liked to dabble and dab in a lot of different things, and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad. My dad was a street guy, he was an entrepreneur, he had his own clothing line. My mother, I watched her go to work nine-to-five every day, and come home and write songs. And take me to the studio, and be a mom, and be just a good woman in general.”

She celebrated this feat on her page, too.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...