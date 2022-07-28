Thursday, July 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Album is Finished

It’s good news for all the hotties out there as Megan Thee Stallion has announced the completion of her new album.

The rapper shared the news via her Instagram story with a boomerang of a studio session which she put up.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that this new body of work is for the hotties and it is as honest and real as it gets.

“So happy abt my album. It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest, it’s real, it’s me,” she said.

Though she’s yet to share details about title, tracklist and release date, we’re sure her fans can’t wait for it to drop.

