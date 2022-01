Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new collaboration, “Lick.”

This project was produced by Murda Beatz, and opens with the Jamaican artist making suggestive remarks about sex before Meg discloses some of her own talents in the bedroom.

This comes after Shenseea’s major international breakout.

She appeared on Kanye West’s Donda album cut “OK OK, Pt. 2” and performed at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

Watch the single:

