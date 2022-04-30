Saturday, April 30, 2022
ADANNE
Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix are Developing Comedy Series Based on Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion is working with Netflix to develop a comedy series that this based on her life, and this comes months after she signed a first-look deal with the streamer to create and executive produce her own shows.

In a new interview with Deadline, Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta said that they are developing a comedy series loosely based on Megan’s life. “It’s very early stages. She came in and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it,” Pakosta said. “We think she’s special.”

Pakosta called the Houston rapper a “multi-talented creative force.”

We can’t wait to see what they have in store for fans.

