Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean Slammed With Lawsuit for Copyright Infringement Over “Go Crazy” Track

Two years after Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with 2 Chainz on the collaborative single “Go Crazy,” she and Big Sean are being sued for copyright infringement.

Per Complex, 1501 Certified Entertainment, 300 Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing are also named in the suit. And according to court documents, Duawn Payne (Go Hard Major) and Harrell James (H-Matic) have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Megan and Sean, claiming that they ripped off their 2012 song “Krazy.”

They claim that the song has a “strikingly similar” chorus, as well as identical timing and melodic sequence, to their song.

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CD’s featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the lawsuit states. “Due to the striking similarity between the Infringing Work and the Copyrighted Work, the wide dissemination of the Copyrighted Work, and the access to the Copyrighted Work by [Big Sean], Defendants each had a reasonable opportunity to hear Plaintiffs’ Copyrighted Work prior to the creation of the Infringing Work..”

2 Chainz isn’t named in the suit.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

