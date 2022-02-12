Megan Fox Happy with Outcome of Divorce Settlement from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is reportedly happy with the terms of her divorce settlement from her marriage to Brian Austin Green.

According to Us Weekly, the actress secured the bag and is especially thankful for the guidance received from power attorney, Laura Wasser.

“Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement,” a source told the mag, continuing that Fox, 35, is “thankful for the guidance she had during the divorce from her attorney, Laura Wasser.”

It is unclear if either party will have to pay spousal or child support according to the terms of the settlement which was reached out of court in October and has not been made public.

However, Fox, 35 and Green, 48, did not have a prenuptial agreement in place, and so by California law will have to split the assets acquired during their 10-year marriage.

The exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their three children — Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5 — an arrangement specified by Fox in her November 2020 divorce filing.

The “Transformers” star will also have her legal name revert to Fox — at least for a while, anyway, as she’s engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she got together with the spring following her October 2019 split from Green.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...