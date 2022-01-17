Meet Samuel Ikpefan, Nigeria’s skier at the Winter Olympics

For the first time in history, Nigeria will field a cross-country skier at the forthcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Introducing Samuel Uduigowme Ikpefan, who not only is the first Nigerian skier to qualify for the Olympics, is also the first Male athlete to make the Winter Games.

Born in Annemasse in the French Alps, Ikpefan activated his dual nationality switch in 2016, and even travelled down to the Nigerian capital Abuja to convince the Nigerian Skiing Federation of his abilities.

That’s not all; he is reportedly already helping out as a bridge for other Nigerian skiers abroad who wish to rep the country

More grease to his elbow…

