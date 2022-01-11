Meek Mill Share the ‘Freakiest’ Thing He’s Ever Done in the Bedroom, Including an Orgy With 16 Women

Meek Mill got candid during a chat with Supa Dupa Humble for Dirty Street Confessions, where he revealed his sexual proclivity, like having an orgy with sixteen women.

Asked if he was a “professional ass eater,” he said he’s not there “yet.” And if he had to rank his booty eating skills right now, he said would give himself a solid six.

“I got taught how to eat ass by a Philly girl,” he added, later describing the taste of butt as being similar to “unseasoned lamb chops.”

Then, he said that the dirtiest thing he’s ever done in bed is spit in a woman’s mouth.

In the second clip, Meek explained that he once had an orgy with sixteen women in London.

“They was telling me, ‘Yes, sir.’ Everything I would say, ‘Yes, sir,'” said Meek with a grin on his face. “This one girl, she was in the room until five in the morning and shit … she just start crying. I’m like, ‘Don’t cry, please don’t be like that, baby.’ … Woke up the next day, fifteen more girls in the room. I had to call one of the guys I’m with like, ‘Yo, come on, please come escort some of these girls out of my room.’ And then the magic happened.”

Pressed for more information, he backed away from using the word “orgy” and started to laugh. “We ain’t had no orgy,” he said. “I don’t wanna seem like a hoe.”

