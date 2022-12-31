Meek Mill Says Ghana Experience Almost Turned from Dream to Nightmare

While Meek Mill has been having the time of his life out there in Ghana, he confessed that it almost went from 0 to a 100 real quick.

Recall that the rapper revealed his phone was stolen by a pickpocket and enjoined whoever had it to return it, well he backtracked on the claim, stating that it was possible the phone dropped when he went bike riding. Thankfully, the phone has been returned to him.

I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 31, 2022

However, things still went sideways for the rapper who is taking in all of the amazing experiences from his trip to the motherland has been updating his fans via his social media accounts.

In a video on his Instagram page, Meek Mill had to fight for his life during the Afronation show as the fans rushed up to him which had him nearly choking and fighting for breath.

He shared that the beautiful dream that Ghana has been nearly turned into a nightmare in that moment, but thankfully he is fine and all is well.

