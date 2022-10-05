Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Meek Mill Plans Homecoming to Africa, Says Davido was Supposed Make it Happen

Meek Mill is ready for his homecoming to the continent of Africa and wants Davido to make it happen.

The American rapper took to his Twitter to note that he has been getting a lot of calls from Africa and now’s the time to do it.

Meek Mill added that he was supposed to come visit earlier but at that time, he and Davido had a little beef going hence, the plan was shelved.

Davido responded to the tweet, letting the Philadelphia rapper know that there’s no bad blood and he should call him up.

