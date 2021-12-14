Meek Mill to Give $500K Worth of Christmas Gifts to Families in Need

Meek Mill is giving back to his community.

The Philadelphia rapper took to his social media to announce plans to donate $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to families in need; he is teaming up with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation to achieve this feat. The event will take place on Dec. 19.

According to a press release, the gifts will include: MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, play sets, playing cards and gift cards, among countless other items.

The announcement arrives just a week after Meek teased the event on Instagram, writing, “We stepping BIGGER than ever this year for the youth of the city! Special thanks to Robert Kraft, @michaelrubin and @rocnation More details coming soon.”

See his post:

