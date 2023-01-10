Search
Meek Mill Apologises for Filming Music Video at Ghana’s Presidential Palace

Celebrity

Meek Mill says he is sorry for filming his music video at Ghana’s presidential palace.

The rapper shared his statement following intense backlash from Ghanaians who called him out for filming at the Jubilee House governmental building, Ghana’s official residence and office for the president.

Speaking about that disrespect, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s former deputy education minister, took to Twitter to slam the American rapper.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” he wrote. “How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”

Meek has now issued an apology.

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect!” Meek tweeted on Monday. “We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa…what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!”

In another tweet, the Philly native wrote, “I’m just not here for no separation of anything black…we already separated enough and don’t understand each others cultures…let’s used this to help fix that and not more judgement towards each other!”

