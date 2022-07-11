Meek Mill Allegedly Part Ways with Roc Nation Management

Meek Mill has allegedly decided to go separate ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, according to Billboard.

The 35-year-old rapper who pitched his tent with the company over a decade ago, seems to have quit it.

Meek Mill first signed with Roc under a management deal back in 2012. In 2019, Meek secured a joint venture deal with Roc for his imprint Dreamchasers, where he became president. In 2019, Meek also teamed up with Jay-Z and started Reform Alliance following his incarceration in 2018. Reform Alliance is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to probation, parole, and sentencing reform in the United States through legislation and lobbying.

At this time, reps for the rapper and the company have not released a statement regarding these reports. However, Meek is no longer featured on the Roc Nation website or its social media profiles.

