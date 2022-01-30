Sunday, January 30, 2022
Medic and Influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo Speaks on Danger of Toilet Paper

Dr Olufunmilayo is back on Twitter with advice against the use of toilet paper to clean the anus after defecating.

The medical doctor and influencer spoke on the hazard of this, calling it an effective method of cleaning and a waste of resources.

In a rather long Twitter thread, he noted that soap and water is the best way to clean the anus as it gets rid of all the fecal material while toilet papers only do a shoddy job of cleaning the top.

Dr Olufunmilayo added that in the absence of soap and water, water alone will suffice and if that is not available, wet wipes are the next best thing.

Read the lengthy thread below.

