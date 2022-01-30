Medic and Influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo Speaks on Danger of Toilet Paper

Dr Olufunmilayo is back on Twitter with advice against the use of toilet paper to clean the anus after defecating.

The medical doctor and influencer spoke on the hazard of this, calling it an effective method of cleaning and a waste of resources.

In a rather long Twitter thread, he noted that soap and water is the best way to clean the anus as it gets rid of all the fecal material while toilet papers only do a shoddy job of cleaning the top.

Dr Olufunmilayo added that in the absence of soap and water, water alone will suffice and if that is not available, wet wipes are the next best thing.

The real problem with a toilet roll is that it actually does NOT clean your anus properly. What a toilet roll does is to take off the top shit and smear the rest of the shit across your anus (and anus hair if you have some). This left over shit can cause you medical problems. pic.twitter.com/91sMgeVoAZ — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 29, 2022

If you use toilet at work,

Or you may use a public toilet where getting soap and water may not be available, may waste time or the water may be too dirty, Use wet wipes.

Wet wipes are your best bet in that situation. Always carry wet wipes in your bag or car. That’s the advice. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 29, 2022

2. Toilet roll if you use it softly because you don’t want to hurt your anus, will leave leftover shit in your anus area which would make you have a smelly dirty itchy bottom that stains your underwear. This is why many of you are always itching your bumbum- but you don’t know. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 29, 2022

4. So in conclusion,

Toilet rolls are a waste of time, waste of money and a health hazard for you if you use them after you shit. They will cause you harm and they actually do a very poor job of cleaning your anus. NEVER use toilet rolls after you shit.

They are bad for you. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 29, 2022

Please after you shit:

Wash your anus with soap and water, if you can and if you have the means. Or Wash with water alone

Or use wet wipes- if in a hurry and there’s no soap or water. Please NEVER use toilet rolls after you shit. You are harming yourself and wasting your money. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 29, 2022

