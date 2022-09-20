Media Personality Kiekie Announces Pregnancy in Cute Video

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie has announced that she has a bun in the oven.

The media personality and skit maker shared the pregnancy news via her social media pages on Tuesday, September 20.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter pages respectively, Kiekie shared a video where she unveiled her baby bump as she spoke words of prayer over her unborn child.

“Look who’s going to be a mummy. Me wet never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant Danu Danu!” She captioned the video.

