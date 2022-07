Destiny Amaka has revealed that she just went under the knife, not for aesthetics purpose but health reasons.

The media personality and sex enthusiast revealed that she has been battling fibroids and finally went in for a surgical procedure to have them removed.

Thankfully, the surgery has been done and was a success hence, Destiny Amaka posted photos of her pre-surgery and post-surgery body which showed very noticeable difference in the size of her stomach.

