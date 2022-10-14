Media Aide Reveals Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Declined National Honour

The media aide to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has revealed that she declined the national honour conferred on sone distinguished Nigerians and foreigners by the President.

The award-winning Nigerian author, who was recently decorated with Harvard University’s iconic W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, broke her silence over her non-appearance at the conferment of national honours ceremony by President Buhari on Tuesday, October 11.

Setting the records straight, a member of Chimamanda’s communications team, Omawumi Ogbe, told The Guardian that she declined the honour.⁣

⁣

“Following the recent conferment of national awards by the President, there have been conflicting reports about one of the announced recipients, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Some social media users say the award-winning writer rejected the award, while others say she accepted it.⁣

⁣

“The author did not accept the award and, as such, did not attend the ceremony. She, however, did not want to create undue publicity around it, so her non-acceptance was conveyed privately,” Ogbe said.

While conferring the award on 450 Nigerians and foreigners, President Buhari had justified the honours, saying the awardees had distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity.⁣

“We have among the recipients today, Amb. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who are doing our country proud on the international scene. Our dear sisters are a source of inspiration to our young women that through the dint of hard work and dedication, they can achieve greatness.”⁣the President said.

