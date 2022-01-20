Meagan Good Hints at Desire to Hit Dating Scene

It looks like Meagan Good is ready to hit the dating pool again after the end of her marriage of to Devon Franklin.

The actress who announced alongside her ex-husband that they were splitting up back in December, shared new photos of herself and the shirt is very telling.

Meagan who was married to a minister for nine years looks ready to unleash her wild side once again as she shared photos of herself sporting a jersey with the words, “Ms Good if ya nasty.”

She also posted a screenshot of a tweet by Lacrae where he noted that she was tired of the “institutional, corporatised, gentrified, politicised, culturally exclusive version” of Christianity.

