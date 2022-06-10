Meagan Good and Ex-husband Devon Franklin Finalise Divorce, Reach Settlement

Meagan Good is officially a single woman as her divorce to her minister ex-husband DeVon Franklin has been finalised, Radaronline reports.

The process of dissolving their almost decade-long union was quite seamless given that both their marriage and split were not messy.

In probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic divorces in Hollywood history, the exes agreed they have no community property or assets, as well as no shared debts. They have also agreed to waive the right to seek or receive spousal support and neither has the right to go back to court in the future seeking a change in support.

Court documents state Good star will now be known as Meagan Monique Good.

Recall that Franklin filed for divorce in Los Angeles on back in December 2021 after over 9 years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE at that time, the couple explained, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

They continued, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault. We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” adding that they are “incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.

