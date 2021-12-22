Meagan Good and Devon Franklin bQuit Marriage After 9 Years Together

Meagan Good and husband, Devon Franklin have quit their marriage after nine years together.

The actress and her religious leader and author husband are splitting, according to papers collected by The Blast.

Franklin filed divorce papers to end the marriage on Monday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in LA.

The now estranged couple ,Good, 40 and Franklin, 43, released a statement on their respective Instagram pages saying,

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” said the statement.

The couple met on the set of the film “Jumping The Broom” in 2011. They were engaged in May 2012 and got married in June 2012.

Meagan Good and Devon Franklin also worked on a book together titled “The Wait” in 2015. In the book, Franklin reveals that prior to their marriage he had been celibate for 10 years and Good had been celibate for one.

The “Harlem” actress told us back in 2016, “I no longer wanted to be a girlfriend, I wanted a husband.”

But she also told us, some things would always stay the same.

“Me being married to a man of ministry, people saw me as a first lady of the church, and said I should now conduct myself in that manner,” she said. “[But] I have been acting since I was 4, so wearing sexy dresses on the red carpet is never going to change.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...