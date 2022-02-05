MCU Actor Simu Liu Confesses that He ‘Exaggerated’ His Martial Arts Skills to Land ‘Shang-Chi’ Role

Simu Liu got candid during a recent chat, in which he admitted that he embellished his resume to land the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Recall that Liu became the first Asian-fronted film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in a chat withVariety’s Actors on Actors series, he said:

“When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly. I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist.”

Then he went on to say that he dedicated a lot of time and energy to improving his martial arts skills.

“I started working with trainers and learning how to move,” he continued. “I had such awful flexibility. My groin and my tendons were just so stiff. A big part of that early process was just bending my body and trying to rip those legs apart.”

