MC Oluomo, others barred from collecting levies from commercial drivers

There seems to be some relief for commercial drivers in Lagos as the Ikoyi Federal High Court has ordered the Chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and eight others to stop collecting levies from commercial drivers.

Justice Peter Lifu gave the order in respect to an ex parte application filed by a lawyer, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje.

The lawyer filed the application on behalf of himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria.

Other respondents in the suit are the Registered Trustees of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Registered Trustees of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Alhaji Lawal Othman, Lagos State Government, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Inspector-General of Police and the Director of State Security Service.

In the application supported by a 34-paragraph affidavit, Ogungbeje prayed the court to restrain the respondents from “forceful imposition, collection, extortion of any transport union levies, dues, fees, or monies from any person, commercial vehicle driver and/or transporter that is not a member of the respondents pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the court.”

The counsel also prayed the court to restrain the respondents from “arresting, detaining, harassing, embarrassing, humiliating, inviting, seizing, and confiscating any commercial vehicle, disturbing and/or interfering with the lawful transport business operations of the applicant and its transport union members in connection with the facts of the case pending the determination of the substantive originating motion.”

Justice Lifu granted the reliefs of the applicants, and adjourned the case till June 6 to determine the applicants’ motion to add other parties to the suit.

