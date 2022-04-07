Thursday, April 7, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

MC Oluomo gets Lagos appointment hours after NURTW sack

The Lagos Government has appointed the disgraced ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its Parks Management Committee.

The development is coming hours after Oluomo was officially kicked out by NURTW Administrative Council’s president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, who also disbanded the entire Lagos State council .

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

The appointments were announced less than four weeks after the Lagos State Government denied plans to appoint MC Oluomo chairman of the parks’ committee.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

“Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

  1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer
    2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman
    3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )
    4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)
    5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye
    6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle
    7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu
    8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe
    9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf
    10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu
    11. Alh Yinka Hassan
    12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye
    13. Alh Moshood Omojowa
    14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro
    15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O
    16. Alh Akeem Tijani
    17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun
    18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan
    19. Alh Wasiu Amole
    20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde
    21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye
    22. John Victor Owolabi
    23. Saburi Salami
    24. Ibrahim Onitiju
    25. Odusanya Gbenga

“Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.”

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: