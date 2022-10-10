MC Oluomo accuses Atiku, Obi of lies over #EndSARS

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has denied the claims that lives were lost during the EndSARS protests that shook the foundations of the country in 2020.

Oluomo, who serves as the Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Management, made this claim while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during their 5-million man march to support the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos on Sunday.

He said it was rather a political game orchestrated by Tinubu’s rivalries in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively.

Recall that following the shooting at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, a Judicial Panel was set up by the state government to investigate petitions on police brutality in the state.

The panel concluded its work and submitted two reports — one on police brutality cases and another on the Lekki incident investigation.

However, the report had since been a subject of controversy, especially with the Federal Government rejecting the panel report for inconsistencies.

But evoking the negative memories of the event yesterday, the transport boss argued that it was not possible that there would have been killing of protesters and the corpses would not be found nor would the families of the deceased come out to ask for their loved ones.

He said: “Where are the bodies and where are they buried? Do they have relatives in Nigeria? Has Nigeria bribed the mothers of the deceased protesters? Why are their siblings not searching for them, even on social media? Or is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a Chief of Army Staff or President who will order the killing of protesters at the (Lekki) Tollgate?”

“They’re lying to us, they want to undermine the Yorubas, everyone should come out. It is a political game. It was Atiku and Obi that conspired to do all those things then.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...