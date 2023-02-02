Search
Mbappe misses 2 penalties, gets injured as Messi inspires PSG win

Sports

Two missed penalties, a skied sitter and being taken off injured after just 21 minutes – Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare evening as his Paris St-Germain side won 3-1 at Montpellier.

The France striker had an early spot-kick saved and then – after a reprieve – saw his retake cannon off the post, only for him to fire the rebound over an empty net.

Mbappe limped off holding his hamstring soon after, less than a fortnight before PSG’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.

Speaking after the game, coach Christophe Galtier suggested the injury was down to a knock rather than a muscle problem.

“He took a knock to the back of the knee or the back of the thigh, so we’ll see,” said Galtier. “I’m not too worried. It’s a bruise or a contusion, we don’t know yet.

“With the run of matches we don’t want to take risks with a very busy fixture list, but it doesn’t appear that serious.”

