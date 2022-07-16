Mbappe dethrones Messi and Ronaldo as highest-rated player on FIFA 23

Lionel Messi and Cistiano Ronaldo have finally been dethroned, with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe receiving the highest rating for this year’s FIFA 23 game.

The talented Frenchman will be given a rating of 92 according to FutZoneFIFA, with no other player receiving that average.

While it’s unknown what rating Messi and Ronaldo will be given, it makes the first time neither player has the highest rating in 15 years.

The two had established a dominance when it comes to FIFA games, with Mbappe seemingly ending their reign this year.

Last year’s edition of the game saw Messi pick up the highest rating, 93.

Behind him was Robert Lewandowski with 92, followed by Ronaldo and Mbappe at 91.

However the Frenchman’s season, in which he scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists, has seen him rewarded in the popular video game.

