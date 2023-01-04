Search
Emmanuel Offor
Mbappe absent as PSG Players celebrate Messi’s return [Video]

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi, arrived back at base on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old iconic no 10 was welcomed by a guard of honour formed by his teammates.

Messi has been on a short holiday, after helping Argentina defeat France in the 2022 World Cup final.

As he arrived at training, a guard of honour was set up for him before the session, before he was presented with a small trophy by sporting director Luis Campos and applauded onto the training pitch.

Messi wore a big smile as he embraced Neymar and his other teammates at their training ground.

However, Kylian Mbappe, the man he beat in the final was absent, as he has been granted a break.

See clip shared on Twitter below.

PSG made their return to domestic action against Strasbourg on December 28.

