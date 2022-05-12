Mayweather hits Nigeria in $60m private jet [Photo]

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr has arrived in Nigeria in style ahead of his return to the ring at the skies of Dubai on May 14.

Mayweather who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja in his $60 million private Jet is billed to take on Don Moore in an exhibition bout.

The flamboyant pugilist is visiting Africa for just the second time after his 2014 trip to South Africa.

A five-division world champion, ‘Money’ Mayweather, 45, is in Nigeria to promote his upcoming bout against Moore.

The undefeated boxer also came into Nigeria with a convoy of RR wraith, RR Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, 2022 Landcruiser Prado, Mercedes Benz S-class, Mercedes Benz GLE, 2018 Toyota Prado, and Toyota Hilux.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...