Mayorkun is ready to feed his fans with an overflow of good music this season and we are here for it.

The singer has promised to spoil his fans silly until Christmas, dropping new music for their enjoyment every week.

Mayorkun took to Twitter to announce his plans for the end of the year season. He tweeted, “Dropping new music every week till Christmas! Brace up!”

Dropping new music every week till Christmas! Brace up! 🚀 — MAYORKUN (@Mayorkun) November 19, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...