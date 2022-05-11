Mayhem in Taraba as another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo

A blast suspected to be a bomb explosion has again rocked Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State.

The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday at about 9pm, took place a few metres from the military base located in the Jalingo metropolis.

The explosion, allegedly thrown by a passerby, is coming barely a month after a similar incident occurred in Iware community in Ardo-Kola council that led to massive destruction of lives and property.

Apart from that of Iware, it would be recalled that another explosion occurred in Nukkai area of Jalingo city last month.

While the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, palpable tension had enveloped the state capital.

Confirming the report, the state police command through its Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, said he could not ascertain if anyone died from the blast.

