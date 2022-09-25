May Yul-Edochie Speaks on Polygamy, Says It Doesn’t Align with Her Faith and Values

May Yul-Edochie is speaking up on her current situation, being in a polygamous marriage with her husband who took a second wife for himself some months ago.

The first wife of actor Yul Edochie took to her Instagram page to note that the current dynamic of her family life does not align with her faith and values.

In a lengthy post, the entrepreneur and mother of four noted that while she understands Polygamy as a valid choice for individuals, it does not align with her faith and “family values.”

May also said she would not be “numbered as a wife”, or “cajoled” into the polygamous lifestyle that her husband, Yul, has chosen.

