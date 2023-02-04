May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

May Yul-Edochie isn’t taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.

The businesswoman and mother of four who is married to actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed Martins with a N500,000,000 lawsuit over a doctored image and defamatory statements.

Recall during the Christmas festivities, May had posted a family photo of herself and 4 children via her Instagram page. However, Sarah Martins a friend of Judy Austin and Yul Edochie’s second wife, had photoshopped the image to include Yul Edochie, Just Austin and their son, with the caption, “Beautiful family…As it should be.”

Martins had also gone on Instagram live with Daddy Freeze to insinuate that May failed in some of her responsibilities as a wife, hence, why her husband “took” a second wife.

Well, May isn’t taking this lying low and has filed a lawsuit through her lawyers. She is seeking a redress of these unguarded statements and public apology, as she stated that both the photoshopped image and statements were borne out of malice, hatred and injurious to her person.

See statement below.

