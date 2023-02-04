Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie isn’t taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.

The businesswoman and mother of four who is married to actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed Martins with a N500,000,000 lawsuit over a doctored image and defamatory statements.

Recall during the Christmas festivities, May had posted a family photo of herself and 4 children via her Instagram page. However, Sarah Martins a friend of Judy Austin and Yul Edochie’s second wife, had photoshopped the image to include Yul Edochie, Just Austin and their son, with the caption, “Beautiful family…As it should be.”

Martins had also gone on Instagram live with Daddy Freeze to insinuate that May failed in some of her responsibilities as a wife, hence, why her husband “took” a second wife.

Well, May isn’t taking this lying low and has filed a lawsuit through her lawyers. She is seeking a redress of these unguarded statements and public apology, as she stated that both the photoshopped image and statements were borne out of malice, hatred and injurious to her person.

See statement below.

Latest

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

0
Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.
Celebrity

“Celebrate You Till I Join You,” 2Baba Remembers Late Sound Sultan

0
It's no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he's missing him something fierce this weekend.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

0
Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.
Celebrity

“Celebrate You Till I Join You,” 2Baba Remembers Late Sound Sultan

0
It's no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he's missing him something fierce this weekend.
Lifestyle

Iconic designer, Paco Robanne, dies at 88

0
Celebrated perfume and fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Read more

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: