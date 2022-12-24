May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.

The businesswoman took to her insta page on Friday, December 23, to state that she has forgiven her husband for his mistakes as everyone is prone to make one at one point or the other.

May however reiterated that following 18 years of catholic marriage, she will not be compelled to accept polygamy and neither will she be numbered in a home she built as it goes against her beliefs, values and faith.

She urged her husband to quit bringing these issues to social media as their children may get to see them and asked for God’s guidance in directing the path to take.

